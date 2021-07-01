Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Water Pipes A Clear Success For Inglewood

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 10:15 am
New Plymouth District Council

NPDC’s multi-million-dollar upgrade of Inglewood’s water pipes is three-quarters complete and already the results are clear to see.

Just one Inglewood resident has complained about discoloured water coming through their taps this year – compared with 12 last year and 53 the year before.

“So far we’ve replaced about 10.7km of the 12.5km of pipes we planned to replace, and the results are looking great. We expect Inglewood’s water to keep improving as we keep laying new pipes,” says NPDC Group Manager Planning and Infrastructure David Langford.

Inglewood’s water problem was caused by the build-up of naturally occurring minerals mainly in pipes that were older and made of materials no longer used or that were too big. The new pipes are made of PVC – a type of plastic that is strong and durable, and is common across New Zealand.

The pipe replacement project began in October 2018 and the main trunk pipe came into use earlier this year. The work is due to finish around mid-2022, with the last stage being the finishing of the road resealing where new pipes have been laid, including Windsor Road where a new pipe connects the town to its reservoir.

NPDC looks after more than 800km of water pipes throughout the district, some of them more than 110 years old. Councillors have agreed to invest about $248 million in upgrading our aging drinking water, sewerage and stormwater networks as one of the initiatives to Fix the Plumbing in the 10-Year Plan.

