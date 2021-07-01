Council Adopts 2021-31 Long Term Plan

Council has adopted its 2021-31 Long Term Plan – Our Tairāwhiti, which sets out a roadmap of regional projects and investments for the next decade.

This follows significant planning, community engagement and consultation over the last 18 months, as Council sought feedback on key issues including roading, water infrastructure, biodiversity and climate change.

“We’re proud to finalise our vision for the district for the next 10 years, developed in collaboration with the people of Tairāwhiti,” says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

“We held community hui, online events and drop-in sessions, and from our formal consultation received 351 submissions raising approximately 2000 discussion points. The community supported our plans for improving the resilience of our water networks, reducing sewage discharges, maintaining our roads and protecting our region from flooding.

“Submitters said we need to do more to protect the region’s biodiversity, improve the infrastructure of our smaller communities and encourage low carbon transport by increasing the region’s network of walk and cycleways.

“Through this plan we have increased our support for these important projects, as we look to balance the needs and aspirations of our people with sound fiscal management to ensure we minimise the impacts on future generations.”

Council has set a 6.5 percent maximum cap on total rates revenue for the first three years, and no more than five percent from year four onwards.

As part of the LTP process, Council also consulted on several other strategies, plans and policies including our Financial Strategy, Infrastructure Strategy, Fees and Charges 2021/22 and Tairāwhiti Piritahi: Fostering Maori Participation in Council Decision-Making Policy.

“We look forward to serving our community in a way that they can be proud of. We have a lot of work ahead of us. A focus is to be good Treaty partners and this will inform all facets of the LTP, government reforms and future challenges. It will ensure that we have the best possible outcomes for all, including Maori,” Mayor Stoltz said.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the people of Tairawhiti for helping us develop this LTP. We can only achieve its successful implementation, through collaboration, partnership and hard mahi.”

The LTP was formally adopted by majority at a full Council meeting yesterday.

The full LTP report can be viewed here.

© Scoop Media

