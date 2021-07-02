Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Matariki Ki Waitomo, Week-long Matariki Festival In Waitomo Begins Tomorrow.

Friday, 2 July 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: Discover Waitomo

‘Matariki ki Waitomo’, a week-long festival to celebrate Matariki, is set to begin tomorrow in Waitomo. The community is looking forward to welcoming guests and sharing the magic of both the Matariki stars above, and the sparkling skies below, courtesy of Waitomo’s resident glow worm population.

Special events are planned throughout the week alongside hosted cave tours and underground boat rides. Matariki ki Waitomo will officially begin with a magical twilight cave tour through the Waitomo Glowworm Caves tomorrow night at 5.30pm. Visitors will be welcomed with a powhiri on arrival and traditional kawakawa tea before heading into the glowworm caves for a one-of-kind night-time tour.

Throughout the week, the Waitomo Glowworm Caves Visitor Centre will host the works of local artists, weavers and carvers with artwork inspired by the stories of Matariki. Artists will be appearing at various times throughout the week giving visitors a chance to see traditional techniques upclose. Workshops and special events throughout the week include free workshops with guest speakers from Te Waka on Matariki, a traditional Maori healing group based in Ngāti Maniapoto who will share some modern and traditional applications on how rongoā is used in Waikato communities today.

On Monday, 5th of July visitors can find out more about “Kaimahi for Nature” - a programme developed in collaboration with Department of Conservation, Discover Waitomo, iwi and hapu The programme has taught new knowledge and skills and enriched the Waitomo community and region.

GM of Discover Waitomo says there is a real buzz throughout Waitomo as preparations are made for Matariki. “Matariki is the perfect time for Waitomo to shine, quite literally, and showcase all that we have to offer - the incredible underground cave environment, the beautiful sky and Matariki stars above - along with art, community, history and culture, incredible walking tracks and opportunities to learn. We invite people to slow down from their busy lives, learn and share with the people they love in Waitomo.”

Story-telling is always a key part of the Waitomo experience, as guides, many descendants of original explorer Tane Tinorau, share their knowledge with guests. Over the next week, this special experience will be complemented by Matariki stories and waiata.

The week’s festivities will culminate with: a special one night only evening of music and dining to celebrate Matariki on Saturday, July 10th. Guests will head underground into the majestic Waitomo Glowworm Caves for traditional waiata and karakia, followed by the sounds of local singers and musicians in the caves “cathedral” famous for its acoustics.

Following the performance,there will be a tour through the caves, and a delicious meal of boil-up, fried bread, steamed pudding and kawakawa tea – a special menu that pays tribute to Maori culture and the Waitomo area.

Don’t be deterred by colder weather - the caves maintain a consistent temperature all year around. Matariki ki Waitomo includes a mixture of free and paid events, find out more at www.waitomo.com/whats-on/matariki-ki-waitomo.

