Mayor Comments On Proposed Water Reforms

Friday, 2 July 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

“I’ve had a chance to reflect on of the Government’s 3 Waters proposals, which were released to the public on Wednesday,” said John Leggett, Mayor of Marlborough.

“Since I’ve been in local government, which is 11 years including two terms as Mayor, my mantra has always been ‘good decisions require good information’”.

“On the face of it, the arguments for reform are compelling at a national level. Over several years, the Government has been initiating this review of the country’s water services. Marlborough District Council has participated in all the workshops.

And as a Council we have taken steps to ensure we are as informed as possible.”

“However, the detail on the four proposed water entities was only provided to us late on Tuesday afternoon, just prior to the public and media being given the same information. It is the first time we have seen maps of the proposed entity boundaries, which splits our province into two.”

“The Government says it remains interested in “continuing discussions” with local government and the iwi most affected. But I don’t think the discussion ever really started with our Council - there has been a lack of communication that to me shows a lack of respect for our position.”

“There has been no discussion regarding the boundaries of the entities and why they are proposed as they are. And some maps have appeared in the national media that are not consistent with the maps published on the Department of Internal Affairs’ website.”

“What is the logic of dropping Seddon and the Awatere Water Scheme into the Southern entity? It appears that Seddon’s drinking water supply will be in the Northern water entity while the township itself is in the Southern entity. That doesn’t make any sense.”

“We need to be satisfied that the financial analysis provided by the Government accurately sets out our position.”

“And we will listen to the Marlborough community, which has invested significantly in its own 3 Waters infrastructure over many decades. This Council has always prioritised this investment and continues to do so. The bulk of our proposed capital expenditure over the next ten years is into our water services.”

“As a result of our continued funding, we generally have very good 3 Waters infrastructure.”

“This is the biggest issue facing local government for decades. From my experience to date, I have concerns around the rollout of the reforms.”

“At this stage we have an opt-out option. Personally speaking I think that option needs full consideration.”

