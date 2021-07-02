Tāngata Whenua And Council Celebrate Maramataka Launch Together

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti and Kāpiti Coast District Council launched the annual Maramataka today with an official ceremony at Katihiku Marae in Ōtaki.

Maramataka is the traditional Māori calendar, and is launched generally around the time of Matariki.

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti invited Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki to produce this year’s calendar, who invited Ngāti Huia ki Katihiku to plan and design it.

Council Group Manager People and Partnerships Janice McDougall says the 2021/22 Maramataka marks 15 years of producing the traditional Māori lunar calendar and 27 years of partnership for Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti.

“Today’s launch takes place on the rise of Matariki, a time to remember and honour those who have passed in the last year.

It is also an important time to celebrate and reflect on what connects us all in Kāpiti. Maramataka highlights the importance of mana whenua and their role in maintaining the health, wellbeing and prosperity within iwi and community,” says Mrs McDougall.

Kaumātua June Davis, Rakauoteora Te Maipi and iwi members from Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki and Ngāti Huia ki Katihiku, alongside the Mayor, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Te Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai and Council staff shared stories, waiata and karakia at the ceremony.

Copies of the calendar are available from 5 July at all Kāpiti Coast District libraries and service centres, and cost $10 each.

To see an online copy visit our webpage: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maramataka/

