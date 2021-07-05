Human Rights Commissioner Needs To Pay Taxpayer Back $200 Donation

Public money shouldn’t be funding a Mongrel Mob Chapter that has had several of its members arrested as part of an international drug and crime ring. The Human Rights Commissioner needs to personally pay back the $200 that was forked out from tax-payer’s pockets, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“No one in their right mind could possibly confuse the bone-deep stupidity of giving money over to a chapter of an organised crime group.”

“Did Minister Marama Davidson also give a cultural donation – or was the commissioner donating on behalf of them both?”

“The number of victims of gang-crime that have contacted Sensible Sentencing with the utter disgust and outrage is growing every day.”

“It is simply unbelievable the extent to which the commissioner is so far out of touch with ordinary kiwis. This wasn’t a cultural gathering; this was a gang-pad hui where the commissioner stood speaking in front of a gang patch the size of a wall.”

“The fact that senior members of this very chapter were soon after arrested in a massive crime bust should put in red flags how wrong this donation was.”

“Every law-abiding, straight-thinking taxpayer would be outraged at this level of stupidity and will want the money repaid.”

“This is just another example of the soft-on gang approach this current government is blinded by.”

