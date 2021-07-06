Applications For Council Facility Hire Grant Scheme Open

Applications for a grant to support groups or individuals to hire Council-owned facilities (such as a hall, theatre, museum, library or pool) for community events opened this week, reports the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Sacha Haskell, Group Manager Place & Space, says the scheme aims to support groups who are making a difference across our district.

“Successful recipients from the last round of grants included two Lions Clubs for their annual Book Fair and Christmas senior citizen event, and Special Olympics Kāpiti for various sporting opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities,” said Ms Haskell.

“We welcome applications and look forward to supporting another round of events that contribute to our community wellbeing.”

The maximum grant available is $1000. Applicants must live in Kāpiti and the application should be made before the event takes place. Applications close on 20 August and a sub-committee of Councillors will make their decisions on 9 September.

See our website for more information: kapiticoast.govt.nz/facility-grants

