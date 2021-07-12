Christchurch Police Continue To Seek Sightings Of Missing Woman
Monday, 12 July 2021, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Police
Christchurch Police are continuing to appeal for
sightings of Shirley
Warrington, who has been reported
missing by her family.
Shirley, aged 85, has some
health issues and there are serious concerns for
her
welfare.
She was last seen on Main South Road in
Rolleston at 7.30pm on Saturday
night.
She is
believed to be wearing the black dress shown in the
attached
picture.
Police are asking residents in
the wider Christchurch area to check their
sections,
including any sheds etc, in case Shirley has sought
shelter.
If you have any information which could help
us locate Shirley and get her
home to her family, please
call 111 and quote event number
P047149632.
Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>