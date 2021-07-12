Christchurch Police Continue To Seek Sightings Of Missing Woman

Christchurch Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Shirley

Warrington, who has been reported missing by her family.

Shirley, aged 85, has some health issues and there are serious concerns for

her welfare.

She was last seen on Main South Road in Rolleston at 7.30pm on Saturday

night.

She is believed to be wearing the black dress shown in the attached

picture.

Police are asking residents in the wider Christchurch area to check their

sections, including any sheds etc, in case Shirley has sought shelter.

If you have any information which could help us locate Shirley and get her

home to her family, please call 111 and quote event number P047149632.

