Shelly Beach Reserve Enhancement Begins

Monday, 12 July 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Work to enhance Picton’s very popular Shelly Beach Reserve is underway earlier than expected.

Main contractors Simcox Construction have been able to make a start thanks to a gap in their busy works schedule. They are working across three broad stages and weather permitting, most of the key tasks should be completed by mid to late August.

The Reserve is a very small narrow coastal strip on the eastern side of Picton Harbour and is home to the local rowing and yacht clubs.

It provides public access to a wide variety of recreational opportunities within the large adjacent parkland of Victoria Domain and plays host to numerous water-based national events and regular local activities and regattas.

“The recent redevelopment of the Queen Charlotte Yacht Club facilities has opened up an area of the reserve and shoreline not available as public open space for the past seven or eight decades,” said Council’s Parks & Open Spaces Officer, Grahame Smail.

“Combined with the area being a well-known tourist visitor destination, this has increased the popularity of the reserve and demonstrated a clear need to improve public access and safety,” he said.

The enhancement of the Reserve will be done in stages (not necessarily in order) as follows:

  • Stage 1 will focus on providing greater protection of the shoreline to help limit further erosion and create more green space along the seaward margin. It will include some intertidal zone trial plantings and improved pedestrian and small boat access to the beach;
  • Stage 2 will focus on providing improved access to the northern end of the beach and linkage to the Bob’s Bay track. Provision will be made for parking and the preparation and launching of small boats for regattas and other water-based activities;
  • Stage 3 will focus on providing a recognisable linkage to Victoria Domain and access and open space usability will be improved by enlarging the landward grassed turf areas along with enhancement of picnic and other recreational facilities and amenity plantings. Pedestrian safety will be improved by providing safer pedestrian thoroughfare and accessibility (such as to the public toilets) and improved vehicle separation and parking.

The $345K project is being funded by the Council and funding assistance has been applied for via the Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

