Next Step For Ward Street Decided

Ward Street will keep its pedestrian crossing, cycle lanes and a 30kph speed limit, with most of the other changes introduced as part of the Innovating Streets trial to be removed.

The next step for Ward Street was decided today (12 July 2021) at an extraordinary meeting of Hamilton City Council.

The street will return to its original state as much as possible while allowing for the retention of a pedestrian crossing and cycle lanes.

The next phase of what Ward Street looks like was to be decided at the Infrastructure Operations Committee meeting on 17 August.

Today’s meeting was held to provide an opportunity to bring certainty sooner.

The feedback and data captured during the trial, such as parking turnover, vehicle speeds, cyclist and pedestrian counts, and the views of stakeholders and the community, will be presented to the Infrastructure Operations Committee, along with details of how today’s decision could be implemented.

The feedback and data will inform the permanent future of Ward Street, which has funding allocated in the first three years of the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan, as well as plans for wider development of the central city.

