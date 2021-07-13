Serious Crash In Te Kuiti - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene where a truck and car have collided on Te

Kumi Road in Te Kuiti.

The crash was reported to Police at 2.10pm this afternoon.

Two people are in a serious condition and one person has sustained moderate

injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the road will be closed for some

time.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

