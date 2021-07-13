Adoption Of Rates Seeks To Balance Critical Investment With Affordability

Property rates for the 2021/22 financial year have been officially adopted by Hastings District Council today.

This follows consultation with the community through the Long Term Plan 2021-2031 process, and the final decisions on the work programme and budget that were decided in June.

The average rates increase across the district is 6.9 per cent, which will fall differently on different categories of property and what services they are connected to.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said councillors carefully considered more than 700 community responses to the Long Term Plan consultation, including 165 formal submissions, when striking the balance between delivering projects and keeping rates affordable.

“We have been focused on getting the basics right and ensuring we have the necessary investment to deliver our essential services and maintain our assets – particularly the three waters, safe roads and well maintained public spaces.”

She noted that to assist the community through the challenges of COVID-19, last year’s average rates increase was 1.9 per cent, and added that there was a significant amount of capital works and investment in that time.

“Last year we carried out about $90m worth of capital works, and we’re looking to invest $107m in new capital expenditure this year – it’s a challenging work programme but one that we will be focused on delivering.”

The rate increase has been set mainly to invest in Council’s core assets as outlined within the Long Term Plan consultation document.

It addresses the needs of the roading network, completing the safe drinking water programme, and escalating renewal funding in stormwater and wastewater assets.

Funding allowance has also been made to continue with the programme of park upgrades and city centre vibrancy initiatives, along with maintaining the current service levels across the range of Council services delivered to the community.

Property owners can find their property’s 2021/22 annual rate by entering the address on Council’s rates page website.

