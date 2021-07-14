Palmerston North Police Arrest Alleged Jewel Thieves

Palmerston North Police have arrested two people in relation to the burglary of a jewellery store in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two people forced their way through the steel security gate at Cameron Jewellery, then through the shop door gaining access to the store and jewellery on display.

They then smashed the display cabinets and stole a large amount of jewellery.

Local Police obtained the CCTV images from the store and then executed a search warrant early this afternoon.

A 51-year-old man and a 36-year-old man have been charged with burglary and will appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries are continuing to locate all the jewellery stolen.

If anyone has any information about this incident which might aid Police in their inquiries please call 105 and quote the event number P047172649.

