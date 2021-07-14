Palmerston North Police Arrest Alleged Jewel Thieves
Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 5:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Palmerston North Police have arrested two people in
relation to the burglary of a jewellery store in the early
hours of Tuesday morning.
Two people forced their way
through the steel security gate at Cameron Jewellery, then
through the shop door gaining access to the store and
jewellery on display.
They then smashed the display
cabinets and stole a large amount of jewellery.
Local
Police obtained the CCTV images from the store and then
executed a search warrant early this afternoon.
A
51-year-old man and a 36-year-old man have been charged with
burglary and will appear in the Palmerston North District
Court tomorrow.
Enquiries are continuing to locate all
the jewellery stolen.
If anyone has any information
about this incident which might aid Police in their
inquiries please call 105 and quote the event number
P047172649.
