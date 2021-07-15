Three In The Running For HBRC Hastings Seat By-election

Three nominations have been received by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to fill a vacancy for the Hastings constituency seat.

Nominations to be elected to the Hastings seat were received for Tom Belford, Jacqueline Taylor and Joe Walding-Karaitiana.

The Regional Council needed to receive completed nomination documents by 12 noon on Thursday 15 July.

This now triggers a postal voting process to take place between 19 August and 10 September 2021.

Anyone who is correctly enrolled in the Hastings constituency will be able to vote.

More information on enrolling, voting and the candidate profiles will shortly appear on the Regional Council’s website at hbrc.govt.nz, search: #elections.

