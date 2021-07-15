Police Investigating Crash Near Matamata Seek Information
Thursday, 15 July 2021, 7:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information from the public as part of
ongoing inquiries into a crash near Matamata.
One
person is in critical condition following the two-vehicle
crash around 4:30pm today, at the intersection of State
Highway 28 and Smith Road, Te Poi.
As part of ongoing
inquiries, Police would like to speak with anyone who picked
up a man in their car from near the crash scene.
If
you can help, please call Police on 105 and quote event
number P047201874.
There are still cordons in place
around the crash scene and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
