Police Investigating Crash Near Matamata Seek Information

Police are seeking information from the public as part of ongoing inquiries into a crash near Matamata.

One person is in critical condition following the two-vehicle crash around 4:30pm today, at the intersection of State Highway 28 and Smith Road, Te Poi.

As part of ongoing inquiries, Police would like to speak with anyone who picked up a man in their car from near the crash scene.

If you can help, please call Police on 105 and quote event number P047201874.

There are still cordons in place around the crash scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

