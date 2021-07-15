Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Foodeast Build Starts In September

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 8:24 pm
Press Release: Foodeast

With Resource Consent granted, the land purchased and funding confirmed, a start will be made on building Hawke’s Bay new food innovation hub, ‘Foodeast’, in September.

The establishment of a new commercial entity this month, signals the handover of the project from Hastings District Council and the Foodeast Establishment Board to a newly formed company.

“It is a very exciting time,” says inaugural board chairman Craig Foss. “On completion Foodeast will provide a modern state of the art innovation centre, where food industry players can base themselves or meet, collaborate and innovate. This will be a step change for our food and beverage industry; one that will foster product innovation to enable our industries to develop new offerings for both the New Zealand and international markets.”

Foodeast will offer commercial and industrial spaces available for lease, hot-desking and meeting and collaboration spaces, all built around a café and surrounded by landscaped grounds. On site, Foodeast will have a small in-house team linking businesses to mentors and advisors, to enable them to commercialise new products.

The project’s three investors are Hawke’s Bay Regional Investment Company (HBRIC) 67%, and Hastings District Council and Progressive Meats (16% each). The development of the facility is supported by $12m of funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Mr Foss, who is also a director of HBRIC, says HBRIC is pleased to play its part as the lead investor, to support the ongoing growth of the food sector which contributes so much to the regional economy. He thanked Hastings District Council for its leadership of the project to this point, the Foodeast Establishment Board for its efforts, and Craig Hickson and the team at Progressive Meats for their ongoing commitment to the project and leadership within the sector. “This is a great example of private-public partnership working to deliver great outcomes for the region.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says Hastings District Council, which had facilitated the project to date, is “extremely pleased to see it take its next steps. I am very excited to see the projects that are developed through Foodeast”.

“We are one of the most important food growing regions in New Zealand and there is no end to how far it can be developed. We only have to look around at the innovators we have here, businesses like Rockit, Bostock, First Light, The Apple Press, Watties, Progressive Meats . . . barely a month goes by without one of our region’s companies making it into national or international news for their successes. Through this project I have no doubt that we will see many more.”

Progressive Meats founder Craig Hickson, says Foodeast will provide “focus, facilities, synergy, assistance and support for people with entrepreneurial food aspirations”.

“Having a B Tech (food technology) degree and an extensive career in the New Zealand meat processing industry, I clearly see the benefits of Foodeast and am really pleased to be closely associated with the project.”

The total construction and establishment cost is estimated at $18m and the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. It is forecast to add $100m to the region’s GDP over 15 years, and bring 500 new full-time jobs to Hawke’s Bay.

Foodeast will be located on Elwood Road, Hastings.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foodeast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 