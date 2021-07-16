Watercare Water Supply Update: 16 July

Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth
The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>
The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety
New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>
REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations
Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>
BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>
Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers
Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>
Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return
Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>