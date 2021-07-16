Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigation Into Penrose Incident Ongoing

Friday, 16 July 2021, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City Police:

The Police investigation into a serious incident in Penrose yesterday remains 
ongoing and is progressing.

A man taken into custody on Great South Road remains in hospital in a stable 
condition and charges will be laid at a later stage.

As part of our investigation, Police executed a search warrant at an Owens 
Road address in Epsom yesterday evening.

Police located a 36-year-old woman at the address and took her into custody.

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary in relation 
to yesterday’s incident in Penrose.

She is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

We are continuing to ensure support is available to members of the public 
caught up in yesterday’s incident through Victim Support. We are also 
ensuring our people in Police are supported as well.

Police would like to acknowledge Auckland motorists for their cooperation 
yesterday with the cordons that were in place in parts of Great South Road.

This enabled Police to carry out our scene examinations as part of the 
investigation.
 

