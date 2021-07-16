Police Investigation Into Penrose Incident Ongoing
Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City Police:
The Police investigation into a serious
incident in Penrose yesterday remains
ongoing and is progressing.
A man taken into custody on Great
South Road remains in hospital in a
stable
condition and charges will be laid at a later stage.
As part of our investigation, Police
executed a search warrant at an Owens
Road address in Epsom yesterday evening.
Police located a 36-year-old woman at the address and took her into custody.
The woman has been charged with aggravated
assault and burglary in relation
to yesterday’s incident in Penrose.
She is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.
We are continuing to
ensure support is available to members of the
public
caught up in yesterday’s incident through Victim Support. We are also
ensuring our people in Police are supported as well.
Police would like to
acknowledge Auckland motorists for their
cooperation
yesterday with the cordons that were in place in parts of Great South Road.
This enabled
Police to carry out our scene examinations as part of
the
investigation.