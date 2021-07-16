UPDATE: Serious Crash, Fitzgerald Avenue - Canterbury - Canterbury
Friday, 16 July 2021, 4:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the driver of the vehicle involved in
the crash on
Fitzgerald Avenue near Avonside Drive this
afternoon has died as a result of
a medical
event.
Fitzgerald Avenue was closed to southbound
traffic between Bealey Avenue and
Avonside Drive for a
time due to the crash but the road has now
e-opened.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist
Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>