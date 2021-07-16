Road Blocked After Serious Crash - Waitematā
Friday, 16 July 2021, 8:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a serious crash north of
Auckland.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 6pm
about 4km south of Kaiwaka. Two other people are seriously
injured.
State Highway 1 is closed while emergency
services are at the scene.
Diversions are in place off
the state highway at Mangawhai Road and at Kaiwaka Mangawhai
Road.
© Scoop Media
