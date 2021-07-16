Road Blocked After Serious Crash - Waitematā

One person has died in a serious crash north of Auckland.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6pm about 4km south of Kaiwaka. Two other people are seriously injured.

State Highway 1 is closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Diversions are in place off the state highway at Mangawhai Road and at Kaiwaka Mangawhai Road.

© Scoop Media

