Mandatory Evacuation In Progress In Westport

Buller Emergency Management and co-ordinating partner agencies are starting mandatory evacuations in Westport due to the threat of a rapidity rising Buller river.

Controller Sean Judd says” We are undertaking mandatory evacuations as the Buller River is approaching levels that could impact some residents safety. This is a constantly evolving situation”.

Police, Fire Service, LandSAR, and Defence Force are knocking on peoples doors in the affected areas to evacuate people.

Residents in the evacuation zones are requested to take their emergency grab bag, medications and go to friends & family on higher ground in the first instance. If that is not an option, residents are advised to go to one of the community evacuation centres below.

Community welfare centres that are open are:

South School 165 Derby Street – use the Derby street entrance.

Top Ten Holiday Park 57 Marine Parade Carters Beach.

St Canices corner of Derby and Brougham Streets – use the Derby Street entrance.

Emergency Management advises people to:

Follow all instructions from emergency personnel

Listen to local radio stations

Further information is available on Buller District Council’s website www.bullerdc.govt.nz and on Buller Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

Check on your neighbours and help anyone who might need assistance.

If life is in danger call 111.

Stay off the roads and avoid flooded areas.

The EOC has staff ready to take enquiries on 03 789 7999.

