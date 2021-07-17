Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton City Council Wins For Environmental Excellence

Saturday, 17 July 2021, 5:41 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council’s new rubbish and recycling service has been recognised for environmental excellence in the 2021 Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Awards.

Hamilton took home the Air New Zealand EXCELLENCE Award for Environmental Wellbeing for its positive and near-instant impact on the environment.

The new service, introduced in August 2020, involved upgrading the residential kerbside rubbish and recycling service from black bags to a set of four bins, providing more recycling options for residents.

It meant more than 56,000 Hamilton households changed the way they deal with their rubbish and recycling.

Since the new service started the amount of waste saved from landfill has increased from 27% to 58%. More than 4.5 million kilograms of food scraps have also been turned into compost thanks to the new food scrap bin. A portion of this, dubbed Tronpost, is reused in the city’s gardens and parks.

The new service is a key action from Council’s waste management and minimisation plan that aims to help divert 150 million kilograms of waste away from landfill in 10 years.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the award was not just for the Council, but for the city.

“Everyone has had to get onboard and make this change and the vast majority of people have. I’m really proud of that because the project has had a huge and positive impact. Hamilton has been an absolute leader in this space and it’s wonderful to see that recognised and celebrated,” she said.

“I want to particularly thank staff and contractors who have been involved in rolling out the programme and to those who continue to work on it every day. Go you! We’re thankful to have you on our team.”

The annual LGNZ awards, held in Blenheim this evening, were a chance for all 78 local authorities to celebrate successful projects that help improve the wellbeing of their local communities.

The other finalists in the environmental wellbeing category were Auckland Council/Waiheke Resources Trust for its Love our Wetlands Waiheke programme and Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) for its Whakaora Te Ahuriri project.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 