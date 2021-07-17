Severe Weather Warnings

Issued at: 9:52am Saturday, 17th July 2021

Situation

An active front over the Tasman Sea moves slowly eastwards across central and northern New Zealand today, followed by a broad trough on Sunday. This front has brought heavy rain to many parts of central New Zealand and is expected to bring further heavy rain and northerly gales to central and northern areas. A RED WARNING remains in force for heavy rain in Buller. Further flooding is quite likely in some areas, as are slips and disruption to transport, and power outages. Some communities could become isolated. Also, severe northerly gales about parts of central New Zealand could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and make driving hazardous. People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Warning for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Issued: 9:51am Saturday, 17th July 2021

Area: The ranges of Bay Of Plenty east of Whakatane and the ranges of Gisborne

Valid: 1:00pm Saturday to 10:00pm Saturday

Expect 70 to 100mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h.

Strong Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne

Issued: 9:51am Saturday, 17th July 2021

Area: Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, and Hawkes Bay from Hastings northwards

Valid: 9:00am Saturday to 8:00pm Saturday

North to northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

© Scoop Media

