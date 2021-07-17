Statement On Behalf Of The Calkin Family
Saturday, 17 July 2021, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The following is a statement issued on behalf of the
family of Sandy Calkin:
We are devastated by this
outcome, we had hoped and prayed that Sandy would be found
safe and well. We are however thankful that he has been
found and will be returned to us. We loved Sandy dearly and
his passing has left a massive hole in our lives.
We
would like to thank the Wellington Police for working so
hard to find Sandy and supporting us through the last week.
We are especially thankful to the Police Dive Squad who
found Sandy in miserable conditions this morning.
We
ask that the media respect our privacy at this time while we
grieve and process this tragedy. We will not be making
further statements and any further queries should directed
to the Police Media
Team.
