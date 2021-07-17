Statement On Behalf Of The Calkin Family

The following is a statement issued on behalf of the family of Sandy Calkin:

We are devastated by this outcome, we had hoped and prayed that Sandy would be found safe and well. We are however thankful that he has been found and will be returned to us. We loved Sandy dearly and his passing has left a massive hole in our lives.

We would like to thank the Wellington Police for working so hard to find Sandy and supporting us through the last week. We are especially thankful to the Police Dive Squad who found Sandy in miserable conditions this morning.

We ask that the media respect our privacy at this time while we grieve and process this tragedy. We will not be making further statements and any further queries should directed to the Police Media Team.

© Scoop Media

