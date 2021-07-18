Storm Update – 11.30am Sunday 18 July 2021 – Wellington City Council
- Wellington City Council welfare staff and volunteers worked quickly last night to find temporary accommodation for about 35 InterIslander passengers after their ferry was turned away from Picton and required to return to Wellington yesterday evening. The passengers were found beds at a couple of CBD locations.
- City Council engineers, building inspectors, arborists, roading staff and contractors will continue to be busy today checking and clearing damage around the city. There are reports of some trees down and slips at a number of locations. Large landslips were reported in Glenmore Street, Erlestoke Crescent (Churton Park) and a number of other roads.
- The City Council’s Contact Centre received about 600 calls from 8am yesterday to late last night – extra staff were brought in to deal with the demand.
- Building inspectors and insurers will continue to check two houses in Ladbrooke Drive, Newlands, that were evacuated yesterday afternoon following a large landslip.
- One footbridge was reported washed away by the Kaiwharawhara Stream in Trelissick Park in the Ngaio Gorge.
- The greens of the Khandallah Bowling Club (Woodmancote Road) were flooded after the stream in Khandallah Park burst its banks. Debris also entered the Khandallah pool.
- Roading engineers will be checking for damage on rural roads including Takapu Road and the Takarau Gorge Road (closed overnight by flooding).
- Motorists are urged to take care on all roads around the city – there were multiple reports of small slips, manhole covers being dislodged and debris on roads.
- People who report damage or problems around
the city today are urged to report in by:
- using the Council’s FixIt app on their smartphones
- emailing info@wcc.govt.nz
- calling 499 4444.