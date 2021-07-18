Orca Update – 2pm Sunday 18 July 2021

Current weather and marine conditions are too rough to investigate yesterday’s orca pod sighting further, but will be reassessed throughout the day.

Department of Conservation Marine Ecosystems Manager Kirstie Knowles says it is unlikely any attempt to reunite would take place today.

“The calf remains stable at this stage and we’re continuing to work through different options as we learn more about the calf and his condition. All decisions will draw on the best national and international expert advice with the welfare and ethics of caring for the orca at the front of mind.”

“Public access to the boat club remains restricted as we all look to minimise stress on the calf.”

The calf has now been away from his pod for over a week after becoming stranded on rocks near Plimmerton, north of Wellington. An ongoing operation to care for the orca calf is being led by DOC with support from Orca Research Trust/Whale Rescue Trust, local iwi Ngāti Toa Rangatira, and the local community.

Anyone who sights orca pods off the lower North Island’s west coast is urged to provide as much information as possible to DOC, via marinemammals@doc.govt.nz or by calling 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

