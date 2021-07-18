Serious Crash - Ngunguru Road - Northland

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on the Tutuakaka

Coast.

The two-car crash happened on Ngunguru Road, just east of Kaiatea Road, about

3:20pm.

Two people are said to be in serious condition.

The road is completely blocked, motorists are asked to avoid travelling at

this time.

Diversions will be put in place.

