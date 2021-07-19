Waiwhetū Stream Sewage Discharge
Monday, 19 July 2021, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council
Extreme rainfall in Lower Hutt over the weekend has
caused untreated sewage from the Hinemoa Street and Malone
Road pumping stations to flow into the stream.
The
discharges happened in the vicinity of Hinemoa Street,
Waiwhetū.
The discharges were for a brief period, but
Hutt City Council is advising people to stay away from the
stream, particularly near the Hinemoa Street and Malone Road
vicinities and immediately downstream.
Signs have been
put up advising people against entering the water or
collecting food from the affected reaches of the
stream.
Water sampling is underway to determine when
the stream will be safe to
use.
