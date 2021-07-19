Waiwhetū Stream Sewage Discharge

Extreme rainfall in Lower Hutt over the weekend has caused untreated sewage from the Hinemoa Street and Malone Road pumping stations to flow into the stream.

The discharges happened in the vicinity of Hinemoa Street, Waiwhetū.

The discharges were for a brief period, but Hutt City Council is advising people to stay away from the stream, particularly near the Hinemoa Street and Malone Road vicinities and immediately downstream.

Signs have been put up advising people against entering the water or collecting food from the affected reaches of the stream.

Water sampling is underway to determine when the stream will be safe to use.

© Scoop Media

