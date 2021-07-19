Marlborough Weather Event Update No. 9 - Queen Charlotte Drive
Monday, 19 July 2021, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Work is continuing along Queen Charlotte Drive to make
the road passable and safe for users. Queen Charlotte Drive
is closed today.
Mayor John Leggett said Marlborough
Roads staff and contractors were working overtime to assess
the damage and to be able to reconnect residents and
visitors via the Drive.
“Our team needs time to get
the job done,” he said. “This has been a massive event
and there is considerable damage to repair. We are doing
everything that is practically possible at this
time.”
“People should not attempt to travel along
Queen Charlotte Drive today,” said John.
Emergency
services will have access at all times. A further update is
expected this afternoon.
Residents should follow the
Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the
Council website for further information. Updates are also
being broadcast by Marlborough Marine
Radio.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist
Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>