Missing Auckland Woman Located
The 54-year-old woman reported missing from Glenwood Heights earlier today has been found and is safe.
Police would like to thank all those who assisted our enquiries.
Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery
The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>
Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth
The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>
The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety
New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>
NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ
The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>
BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>
Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers
Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>