Community Hub Established
Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 5:38 am
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management
19 July 2021
A one-stop shop for flooding concerns
will open this afternoon from 1pm to give residents a place
to register their needs and get information.
The
Buller Community Hub will be based at the NBS Theatre,
Westport, from 9am to 4pm daily through to Sunday 25
July.
Various agencies will be available to assist
resident affected by flooding.
Agencies will
include:
Buller District Council
Homebuilders
Age Concern
Public
Health
Red Cross
It is expected Kainga Ora,
Ministry of Social Development, Animal Welfare, and other
local community agencies will be available later in the
week.
If necessary, residents will be taken through a
needs assessment to work out what help and information they
might require for both the short and long-term.
The
Community Hub will have the latest public information on the
flooding emergency.
The hub is being coordinated by
Maegan Bird from Homebuilders Trust. She says residents are
welcome to turn up for a “cuppa and a
chat”.
