Community Hub Established

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 5:38 am
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

19 July 2021

A one-stop shop for flooding concerns will open this afternoon from 1pm to give residents a place to register their needs and get information.

The Buller Community Hub will be based at the NBS Theatre, Westport, from 9am to 4pm daily through to Sunday 25 July.

Various agencies will be available to assist resident affected by flooding.

Agencies will include:

Buller District Council

Homebuilders

Age Concern

Public Health

Red Cross

It is expected Kainga Ora, Ministry of Social Development, Animal Welfare, and other local community agencies will be available later in the week.

If necessary, residents will be taken through a needs assessment to work out what help and information they might require for both the short and long-term.

The Community Hub will have the latest public information on the flooding emergency.

The hub is being coordinated by Maegan Bird from Homebuilders Trust. She says residents are welcome to turn up for a “cuppa and a chat”.

