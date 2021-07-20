Waste Minimisation Projects Given A $60,000 Boost

Nine projects designed to reduce waste across the district will receive funding from Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

The projects were chosen for the Waste Minimisation Community Fund (WMCF), which aims to reduce and divert waste from landfill.

A total of $60,000 will be distributed between the nine successful applicants.

The selected projects are initiatives from a variety of organisations, including community groups, charities, education facilities, and businesses.

The projects include reducing construction landfill waste, reducing commercial food waste, reducing single-use plastics, waste education and workshops.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Pete Hansby said the fund was created in response to a call for Council to support more community-driven initiatives.

“We are lucky to have such an engaged and passionate community. These projects span a wide range, from pre-school children to community workshops and commercial waste.”

“We were really impressed by the response and quality of applications. We received more applications than we had available funds for, and it was a challenging task selecting grant recipients from an outstanding and varied group of applicants,” Mr Hansby said.

The successful applicants are:

Hilton Hotel

KiwiHarvest

Maebelle Homes

Naylor Love Central Otago

Queenstown Preschool and Nursery

Sustainable Queenstown Charitable Trust

The Better Building Group, a working group of Wao Charitable Trust

Wanaka Community Workshop Trust

Wanakup

