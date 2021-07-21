Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure O Aotearoa Nominations Open

On Monday 19 July nominations opened for the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa across seven categories. Included in the categories this year is a new award dedicated to recognising those who are ensuring the future of our environment – The Department of Conservation and Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Award Te Toa Taiao o te Tau.

Miriama Kamo, Te Koruru Patron of the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa says, ““We are proud and excited to launch The Department of Conservation and Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Award Te Toa Taiao o te Tau. The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards have always strived to embody who we are as a people and as a nation. It feels right to recognise those who are fighting tirelessly for te taiao – our natural environment. This award has been a long time in the making, and we can’t wait to recognise and celebrate some of the incredibly deserving people fighting at the frontlines for our whenua.”

Of the new Award category, Lou Sanson, Director-General Department of Conservation, and Vicky Robertson, Chief Executive and Secretary Ministry for the Environment, say “Aotearoa New Zealand is an amazing place. Our natural environment is fundamental to our wellbeing and our identity as New Zealanders. All communities have a part to play to ensure its future. The Department of Conservation and the Ministry for the Environment are proud to celebrate the heroes leading the way with this essential mahi to make sure te taiao endures and thrives, now and for generations to come.”

The annual Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa are in their 13th year. The Awards celebrate Kiwi from all walks of life; those who inspire, give hope and lead across the seven different Award categories. The Awards encourage New Zealanders to honour extraordinary Kiwi; those who use their passion to make Aotearoa a better place.

Kiwibank Chief Executive Steve Jurkovich says, “At Kiwibank we’ve always been here to support the growth and progress of Kiwi. We couldn’t be prouder of our decade long partnership with the New Zealander of the Year Awards. It is our privilege to be a partner of this celebration of those selfless, creative and visionary Kiwi who have put in the hard mahi for the benefit of our communities. These special New Zealanders embody how we can all play a part in contributing to our society and together have a positive impact.”

The Awards seek nominations from all fields of endeavour including the arts, sport, community service, health, public service, environmental sustainability, voluntary, tourism, business, rural, education, entertainment, science, technology, innovation and cultural development.

Nominations are open for exceptional individuals or community organisations in the following categories:

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o te Tau

Ryman Heathcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

The Department of Conservation and Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Award Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau



Nominations can be made by any member of the public over 15 years of age until midnight 31 August 2021 through the online nomination form at www.nzawards.org.nz

Nominations will then be rigorously evaluated by at least two rounds of independent and diverse judging panels with semi-finalists announced in December. The 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa and supporting category winners will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner in Auckland on 22 March 2022.

For more information visit nzawards.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

