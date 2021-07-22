Marlborough Weather Event Update No 15 - Marlborough Emergency Management/MDC

Status of the Kenepuru Road & Queen Charlotte Drive

Marlborough’s recovery effort is continuing with agencies and contractors working hard to connect communities still isolated.

The following is the latest update regarding the Kenepuru Road and Queen Charlotte Drive:

Linkwater to Havelock, along the Queen Charlotte Drive, is closed and should not be used. There is no vehicle access whatsoever.

Linkwater to Willow Bay, along the Kenepuru Road, is accessible by residents only.

Willow Bay to Portage Bay is closed and should not be used. There is no vehicle access whatsoever.

Roads in Kenepuru Sound beyond Portage are accessible by residents only.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller Richard Coningham said residents need to drive with extreme caution and adhere to all road signage if using sections of the Kenepuru Road and Queen Charlotte Drive which are accessible.

“There is a lot of work still to be done. The status of these roads is likely to change daily as work and assessments continue. Please keep checking our Council Facebook page, website and Antenno notifications for the latest information,” he said.

School buses will not be able to operate on Queen Charlotte Drive or the Kenepuru Road until further notice for the safety of children and their families, he said.

Work continues today along Queen Charlotte Drive to make the road passable and safe for residents, Marlborough Roads staff and the emergency services. Thanks to the Police who are assisting teams at the Picton checkpoint with traffic control.

Queen Charlotte Drive resident access hours from Picton:

Closed at 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Open from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm

Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Open 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm

Closed from 7.00 pm with a manned checkpoint until 9.00 am recording vehicles and resident entry only.

For the latest roading updates go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

