Crash - State Highway 2, Ōtāne - Eastern
Thursday, 22 July 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on State
Highway 2, near Ōtāne
in Central Hawke's
Bay
Police were notified of the crash, involving two
vehicles, at 3.50pm.
Motorists are asked to take
alternative routes where possible, or
delay
travel.
At this stage there is no
information from the scene regarding any injuries.
An
update will be provided when more information is
available.
