Crash - State Highway 2, Ōtāne - Eastern



Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 2, near Ōtāne

in Central Hawke's Bay

Police were notified of the crash, involving two vehicles, at 3.50pm.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or delay

travel.

At this stage there is no information from the scene regarding any injuries.

An update will be provided when more information is available.



