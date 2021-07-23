Two Arrested Following Arrowtown Search Warrant

Queenstown Police executed a search warrant at an address in Arrowtown yesterday for property stolen in a burglary earlier this month.

Two people were arrested, and during the search Police located more than 200 LSD tablets as well as a small quantity of methamphetamine and MDMA.

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on 26 July facing charges related to burglary, and a 35-year-old man has been charged with possession for supply of a class A drug.

It appears as though the tablets were stolen with the intention of on-selling to members of the public via various channels.

The public are reminded to be vigilant and to be very careful when purchasing new items from private sellers, either in person or online, as the items may be stolen.

This activity only encourages criminal behaviour and would-be purchasers also run the risk of facing prosecution for receiving stolen property.

Police would like to remind people to report crime and suspected offending to Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it has already happened. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

