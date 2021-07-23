UPDATE - Serious Crash, Mosgiel, Dunedin - Southern

Police can now advise that one person has died following a serious crash in Mosgiel, Dunedin this afternoon.

Sadly, the person died at the scene.

One other person suffered serious injuries in the crash and has been taken to hospital.

The intersection of School Road South and Gordon Road remains closed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if

possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

