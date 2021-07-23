UPDATE - Serious Crash, Mosgiel, Dunedin - Southern
Friday, 23 July 2021, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise that one person has died following
a serious crash in Mosgiel, Dunedin this
afternoon.
Sadly, the person died at the
scene.
One other person suffered serious injuries in
the crash and has been taken to hospital.
The
intersection of School Road South and Gordon Road remains
closed.
Diversions are in place and motorists are
asked to avoid the area if
possible.
The Serious
Crash Unit will be examining the
scene.
