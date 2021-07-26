SH60 Takaka Hill Road Closed Due To Slip
Monday, 26 July 2021, 4:49 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi is advising that SH60 is closed due to a slip
which has come down within the Takaka Hill worksite
following heavy rain earlier today.
Contractors are
on-site working to clear the slip and re-open the road as
soon as possible.
Waka Kotahi is aiming to re-open the
road later this evening. The status of the road will be
updated regularly at journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
Drivers
are advised to delay travel until the road re-opens as there
is no detour in
place.
