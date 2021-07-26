SH60 Takaka Hill Road Closed Due To Slip

Waka Kotahi is advising that SH60 is closed due to a slip which has come down within the Takaka Hill worksite following heavy rain earlier today.

Contractors are on-site working to clear the slip and re-open the road as soon as possible.

Waka Kotahi is aiming to re-open the road later this evening. The status of the road will be updated regularly at journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Drivers are advised to delay travel until the road re-opens as there is no detour in place.

