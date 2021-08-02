Update - Edendale Wyndham Road Re-open, Southland - Southern

Aug 1, 2021

Edendale Wyndham Road near Wyndham has re-opened following the serious

single-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:25pm.

One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

Police thank motorists for their patience while the road closure was in

place.

© Scoop Media

