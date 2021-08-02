Update - Edendale Wyndham Road Re-open, Southland - Southern
Monday, 2 August 2021, 5:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Aug 1, 2021
Edendale Wyndham Road near Wyndham has
re-opened following the serious
single-vehicle crash
which occurred at 6:25pm.
One person was transported
to hospital with serious injuries.
An investigation
into the circumstances of the crash is
underway.
Police thank motorists for their patience
while the road closure was
in
place.
