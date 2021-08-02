Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Round Two Of Regional Event Fund Now Available For Fiordland And Southland

Monday, 2 August 2021, 9:33 am
Press Release: Great South

Applications for round two of the Southland and Fiordland Regional Event Funds are now open.

A total of $472.500 remains available for events in the region after $287,500 was allocated in the first round in March.

The funding, administered by Great South, is part of the Government’s post COVID-19 Tourism Recovery package.

Great South Tourism and Events manager Bobbi Brown said with one of the key criteria being to attract visitors from outside of the region, this was an opportunity to create something new and unique.

“Sometimes the simplest ideas are most effective. We’re more than happy to help people by talking through event ideas and making sure funding criteria are met.”

Anyone with an existing event they would like to add value to or a new event in mind should get in touch, she said.

Applications will be assessed by an independent panel.

Applicants have until 31 August to submit their applications for this funding round, with a decision due early September.

Any further funding rounds will be announced in September and will be dependent on funding amounts yet to issue.

For more information, or to apply for the Southland or Fiordland Regional Event funds please visit https://greatsouth.nz/regional-events-fund
 

