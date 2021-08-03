Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drilling In South Dunedin And Harbourside To Improve Groundwater And Hazards Understanding Starts Today

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 11:31 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) will be drilling at up to nine sites in South Dunedin and coastal parts of the central city, following up on 27 monitoring bores installed in 2019.

ORC will be installing groundwater monitoring equipment and extracting geological cores samples to gather new insights into what lies beneath residential South Dunedin and reclaimed coastal parts of the city.

The nine new monitoring bores will bring the total number of bores in ORC’s Dunedin well network to 36 sites, up from four in 2018.

Natural Hazards Analyst Sharon Hornblow said the existing bores had provided useful data on the nature of the ground and water table below Dunedin.

“Our recent investment in groundwater monitoring sites around Dunedin has massively improved how we see the influence of tides and rainfall on shallow groundwater levels across the city.

“This means we have more detail for future groundwater models which look at interaction between deep and shallow groundwater, heavy rainfall and elevated sea level events.”

Senior Scientist – Catchment Modelling Jens Rekker said additional aquifer testing would also take place at the new set of bores.

“For these tests, we’ll actually be pumping groundwater out of one bore and watching the pressure response in nearby bores. This tells us a great deal about how permeable and porous the ground is, and these factors have a large bearing on how the sediments beneath South Dunedin conduct groundwater.

“These tests will help us to understand the connection of different water bodies beneath the surface, which has implications for how we model groundwater level impacts from climate change.”

As well as installing monitoring bores, the drilling at some sites will produce geological core samples. GNS Science will be providing support to analyse the cores as they are extracted, as part of its NZSeaRise Project.

Core samples from deep beneath Dunedin will also aid ongoing research into Dunedin’s geology, for example the reconstruction of past vertical land movements and their implications for future relative sea level change.

Dr Hornblow said the work was part of ORC’s climate change adaptation work programme.

“We need to have a clear understanding of how rising sea levels may affect the bodies of water that lie beneath South Dunedin and reclaimed parts of the city. This will inform future investigations of adaptation options.

“This work also benefits our collaboration with the Dunedin City Council on the South Dunedin Future programme, as it will help inform the city council’s stormwater and other infrastructure planning.”

The drilling work is expected to take about two weeks.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist

The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 