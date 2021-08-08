Serious Crash - Waikato Expressway, Ohinewai - Waikato
Sunday, 8 August 2021, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
the Waikato
Expressway at Ohinewai.
The crash,
involving several vehicles, occurred at about
4:20pm.
Initial indications are that one person has
received serious injuries.
The southbound lanes of the
expressway are blocked and motorists are advised
to
expect significant
delays.
