Serious Crash - Waikato Expressway, Ohinewai - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Waikato

Expressway at Ohinewai.

The crash, involving several vehicles, occurred at about 4:20pm.

Initial indications are that one person has received serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of the expressway are blocked and motorists are advised

to expect significant delays.

