He Tukunga PāpāhoAwards Recognise Young People Achieving Against The Odds

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

The Youth Potential Awards are coming up, a chance to nominate young people who would not normally be acknowledged but you believe deserve recognition for continuing to work hard and keep out of trouble despite facing particular challenges and adversity on a day-to-day basis.

Ngā Tohu Aumangea - The Youth Potential Awards have been run by Hastings District Council for 15 years, and are a way to shine a light on young people who are doing well but might not otherwise get acknowledged.

Local services providers, youth groups, marae and schools are all invited to put forward names of young people or groups they know who deserve to be recognised for their commitment, hard work and achievements against the odds.

Former recipient Harono Hokianga, 19, who was previously nominated by her school principal said receiving the award was “awesome”.

“It was great to be recognised and I have since travelled the country doing leadership programmes – if you know someone nominate them, it will mean a lot to them,” she said.

As well as the recognition, the recipients’ efforts can also inspire other young people.

The award categories are Tane (Male), Wahine (Female) and Roopu (Group), and nominees must be part of a youth provider or programme or currently be attending school, be Hastings-based residents and be aged between 13 and 19.

The nominations should include the name and address of the nominee and the youth service or school they are a part of. They should also include a brief summary of why you think this person or group should be considered for an award including a general description of the challenges they have overcome.

The nominations are open until Monday, August 30 – more information and the nomination form can be found at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/youth-potential-awards

 

