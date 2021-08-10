Fatal Crash: Raynes Road/Ohaupo Road, Rukuhia, Hamilton
Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 8:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the earlier three-vehicle
crash at the
intersection of Raynes Road and Ohaupo Road,
Rukuhia.
One other people was transported to hospital
with minor injuries.
The road remains closed and
cordons are in
place.
