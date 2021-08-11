Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keith Spry And Kilbirnie Pools Set To Open This Month

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Stage two of the upgrade at Keith Spry Pool is complete and the main pool will reopen on Monday 23 August – with Kilbirnie Pool reopening a week later.

The work at Keith Spry has included strengthening the building, replacing the skylights and installing a new acoustic ceiling – plus a lick of paint to brighten things up.

Now that stage two is complete, the final stage of work includes a full upgrade to the accessible changing facilities, as well as building a birthday party room and new public toilets on Frankmoore Avenue. The project is expected to be fully completed by the end of the year.

The main pool at Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre (WRAC) in Kilbirnie will also be reopening on Monday 30 August, after being closed for eight weeks for its five-yearly maintenance.

Works included repair to damaged tiles inside the main pool, replacement of the skylights, refurbishment of the plant and servicing the springboard.

The saunas are up next for a refresh and closure, but there will always be one going at any one time.

Both projects at KSP and WRAC are still a work in progress, but this marks the last of the major closures for both, with final project work having little to low impact on customers.

Meanwhile, with WRAC and the KSP main pools re-opening, this means the extended season at Thorndon will come to an end with the last day being Sunday 22 August.

The popular outdoor pool will be prepped for the summer season starting in October. While the pool is closed, paid parking will be implemented in the car park. When the summer season starts up again, parking will go back to being free for swimmers to use.

