Where Are 53,000 Voting Papers?

With just seven days left in the Hamilton City Council East Ward By-Election, just 12.10% of eligible voters have returned their voting packs.

The By-election has attracted 24 candidates campaigning to fill the vacant East Ward seat, but with voting closing at midday on Wednesday 18 August there are still over 53,000 votes to be allocated.

Hamilton City Council Governance Manager Becca Brooke said she hoped the record turnout from the 2019 Election would be replicated in the By-election.

“Nearly 60,000 voting packs have been sent to Hamiltonians in the East Ward, but as of today just 5300 people will be deciding who fills the vacant Councillor seat.

“We know we can do better; we saw that in 2019. At this point, the seat could be won with just 225 votes. Every vote counts.”

Brooke said voters should be aware of the timing of when they’re voting to make sure their vote counts.

“The final day for voters to return their voting packs via post to make sure they arrive in time to be counted is 12 August.

“Voters can also drop their voting packs until 12pm on 18 August at the Hamilton City Council Office, or at any Hamilton City Libraries community branches (Glenview, St Andrews, Dinsdale, Hillcrest, Chartwell).”

Those not already enrolled to vote in local government elections can do so up to Tuesday 17 August.

“It’s easy to enrol,” said Brooke. “You can visit elections.org.nz or pick up an enrolment form from a NZ Post Shop. You can also request a form by calling 0800 36 76 56 or by texting your name and address to 3676.”

If a voter didn’t enrol before 17 August, did not receive a voting pack, or has a damaged voting pack, they can cast a special vote at the Council building or Hillcrest or Chartwell Libraries.

For information on postal box locations, casting a special vote and for more information on the 24 candidates including bios and videos, visit yourcityelections.co.nz

The by-election will be conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system. The STV (Single Transferable Vote) system, adopted by Hamilton City Council (in August 2020), will not come into effect until the 2022 Council election.

Hamilton City Council is required to hold this by-election following the death of East Ward Councillor Margaret Forsyth in early May.

© Scoop Media

