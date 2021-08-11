Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Where Are 53,000 Voting Papers?

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

With just seven days left in the Hamilton City Council East Ward By-Election, just 12.10% of eligible voters have returned their voting packs.

The By-election has attracted 24 candidates campaigning to fill the vacant East Ward seat, but with voting closing at midday on Wednesday 18 August there are still over 53,000 votes to be allocated.

Hamilton City Council Governance Manager Becca Brooke said she hoped the record turnout from the 2019 Election would be replicated in the By-election.

“Nearly 60,000 voting packs have been sent to Hamiltonians in the East Ward, but as of today just 5300 people will be deciding who fills the vacant Councillor seat.

“We know we can do better; we saw that in 2019. At this point, the seat could be won with just 225 votes. Every vote counts.”

Brooke said voters should be aware of the timing of when they’re voting to make sure their vote counts.

“The final day for voters to return their voting packs via post to make sure they arrive in time to be counted is 12 August.

“Voters can also drop their voting packs until 12pm on 18 August at the Hamilton City Council Office, or at any Hamilton City Libraries community branches (Glenview, St Andrews, Dinsdale, Hillcrest, Chartwell).”

Those not already enrolled to vote in local government elections can do so up to Tuesday 17 August.

“It’s easy to enrol,” said Brooke. “You can visit elections.org.nz or pick up an enrolment form from a NZ Post Shop. You can also request a form by calling 0800 36 76 56 or by texting your name and address to 3676.”

If a voter didn’t enrol before 17 August, did not receive a voting pack, or has a damaged voting pack, they can cast a special vote at the Council building or Hillcrest or Chartwell Libraries.

For information on postal box locations, casting a special vote and for more information on the 24 candidates including bios and videos, visit yourcityelections.co.nz

The by-election will be conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system. The STV (Single Transferable Vote) system, adopted by Hamilton City Council (in August 2020), will not come into effect until the 2022 Council election.

Hamilton City Council is required to hold this by-election following the death of East Ward Councillor Margaret Forsyth in early May.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 