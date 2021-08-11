Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northwest Sewer Upgrade Marches On

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Assets & Services Project Engineer Melissa Hailstone-Workman inspects the recently completed Budge Street pump station.

Milestones keep coming as significant works to upgrade the sewerage network in the north of Blenheim continue.

This contract, awarded to Schick Civil Construction in August last year, is for the replacement of sewers involving approximately 2.7km of gravity sewer main and 1.25km of pressure sewer main.

Three sewage pump stations will be rebuilt at McLauchlan Street, Budge Street and, the largest, at Bomford Street (to replace the current Nelson Street pump station). Physical works started in October last year.

The Council’s Assets and Services Manager Richard Coningham said the project was tracking well. Some of the key milestones are:

  • the Fulton Street sewer replacement was completed in April
  • the gravity main in Budge Street is complete
  • the pressure main from Budge Street pump station to Nelson Street is finished
  • the gravity sewer main in Hutcheson Street, between Lansdowne Road and Budge Street, is installed
  • the upgraded Budge Street pump station is operational

“The gravity sewer was replaced in McLauchlan Street in front of Marlborough Girls’ College during the January holidays and the sewer in front of Bohally Intermediate was replaced in the April holidays,” said Mr Coningham.

“Work on the pressure sewer from the McLauchlan Street pump station to Marlborough Girls’ College was done in the July holidays. This minimized nuisance to the schools and also avoid peak traffic periods during school drop off and pickups,” he said.

In late July, a pressure main was installed from the Bomford Street pump station to the discharge point at the Nelson St gravity main. “This was done using horizontal drilling which minimises disruption to the nearby businesses, enables installation beneath other major pipelines in the street,” Mr Coningham said.

In mid-August, Schick intend to commence replacing the remaining gravity sewer from the McLauchlan Street pump station north to Old Renwick Road. This is the final section of McLauchlan Street to be upgraded and will take approximately three months.

The $13.7m northwest sewer upgrade will provide for future residential growth of up to 700 homes. In June 2021, there were 22 Schick Staff working on the project, and 38 subcontracting staff. July 2021 had similar personnel numbers.

“Marlborough has enjoyed steady growth over the last decade. While the Council has zoned extensive land areas, infrastructure upgrades like this one are required to meet demand and satisfy the growing need for housing,” said Mr Coningham.

“This project will increase our sewer and pump station capacities, reduce the effects of inflow and infiltration on the sewer network, and also reduce the frequency of sewer overflows,” he said.

