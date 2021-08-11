Person Dies Following Workplace Incident In Taita
Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 6:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a workplace incident at a
Taita business premises this afternoon.
Emergency
services were alerted to the incident just before
2.30pm.
The person died at the scene.
Police are
making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the
coroner.
WorkSafe has been
notified.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more