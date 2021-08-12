Fatal House Fire, Upper Hutt
Thursday, 12 August 2021, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a house fire at a Craigs
Flat, Upper Hutt, address overnight.
Emergency
services were notified of the fire at about
2:10am.
Sadly, a person was found deceased at the
scene.
At this early stage the fire doesn’t appear
to be suspicious, however Police and Fire and Emergency NZ
investigators are working through a scene examination to
determine the
cause.
