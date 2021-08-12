Fog Cannon Foils Robbers At Napier Dairy
Hawke’s Bay Police are praising the efforts of a dairy
owner in Napier
after an attempted aggravated robbery on Monday night.
Just after 8pm on August 9
three people entered a dairy on Ellison Street,
one of them was armed.
The store owner activated the fog
cannon and the offenders left the premises
without taking anything and fled in a dark blue Mazda Demio.
The vehicle was located a short time later on Mason Avenue.
Hawke’s Bay Area Response Manager
Senior Sergeant Neale Saunders says the
situation could have been a lot worse for the store.
“Thanks
to some quick thinking and access to a fog cannon, property
loss
and potential injury has been avoided.”
“Fog cannon technology is an excellent
resource that’s been proven time
and time again to prevent theft.”
Senior Sergeant Saunders says
there are currently 30 fog cannons installed
at
commercial premises in the Eastern District.
Police assess whether a certain premises is
eligible for a fog cannon subsidy
based on the frequency of crime occurring at that address and in the area.
In March 2020 the Aggravated Robbery Initiative,
which subsidises fog cannons
for eligible businesses, received further funding.
The devices
usually cost roughly $4000 but with the Police subsidy cost
just
$250. Any further maintenance costs are the responsibility of the business
receiving the device.
To date, Police has distributed 912 fog
cannons to at-risk premises
nationwide and have a further 88 remaining.
Police along with the vendor,
Focus Digital Security Solutions, will make
contact with eligible businesses in due course.
In regards to
the incident in Napier on Monday evening if any members of
the
public have any information that could assist Police with their inquiries
please call 105 and quote the file number 210810/9371.